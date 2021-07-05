Top al-Shabaab operative killed, says Somalia army chief

Al-Shabaab fighters

Al-Shabaab fighters.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Brigadier General Odowa Yusuf Raghe, the commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), stated on Sunday that a senior al-Shabaab operative was killed in a military operation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uasu gets first female union chair

  2. Ethiopia will close Kenya embassy to save money

  3. Ex-Uganda minister Awori dies at 82

  4. PRIME Malala loses bid to keep deputy minority leader post

  5. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll hits 3,690

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.