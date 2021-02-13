Three killed in Mogadishu car bomb

Mogadishu

An aerial view of a section of Mogadishu. The city is regularly targeted with attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

At least three people were killed and eight others wounded after a car bomb detonated near a security checkpoint along a key road in Mogadishu Saturday, security official and witnesses said.

