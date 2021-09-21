Three dead, dozens hurt in Burundi blasts

At least two grenades exploded in a bus parking lot in Bujumbura's city centre, police said.

A series of explosions hit Burundi's economic capital, killing at least three people and injuring dozens on Monday evening, police and media reports said, the latest in a string of attacks.

