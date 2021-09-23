Thousands in Mali demonstrate in support of army rulers

Assimi Goita

Colonel Assimi Goita speaks to the press at the Malian Ministry of Defence in Bamako, Mali, on August 19, 2020.

Photo credit: Malik Konate | AFP

By  AFP

Thousands of people demonstrated in Mali's capital on Wednesday, backing the nation's military rulers and protesting perceived foreign meddling in the Sahel state. 

