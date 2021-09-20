Natural disasters force over 100,000 out of homes in Burundi

Burundi floods

People walk barefoot through a flooded street in Burundi on March 17, 2017. Natural disasters sparked by climate change have forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes in Burundi in recent years, British charity Save the Children has said.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Nairobi

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.