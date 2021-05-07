The #JerusalemaChallenge showed how Pan African styles can be forged

raila odinga jerusalema challenge

ODM Leader Raila Odinga joins the Siaya Governor's daughter Nudi (centre) in a Jerusalema challenge dance challenge during her dowry negotiation ceremony in Segere, Siaya County on October 18, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  The Conversation

What you need to know:

  • The original dance video’s success is related to deep-rooted elements that might go unnoticed at first sight. But, taken together, they convey the joyous and proud expression of a collective identity.

A year has passed since an Angolan dance troupe called Fenómenos do Semba released a video of themselves dancing in a courtyard in Luanda to the South African hit song Jerusalema by Master KG.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Matiang'i declares May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd

  2. Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome

  3. TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

  4. Kenya launches first-ever wildlife census

  5. Government releases Sh7.5bn to schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.