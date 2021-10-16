Tension as African National Congress heads to polls

Disgruntled members of the African National Congress attempt to block the car of South African President and leader of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa during his door-to-door political campaign in Folweni township, south of Durban, on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Rajesh Jantilal | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tension is simmering in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the upcoming local government elections following the murder of a councilor in Durban on Friday.

