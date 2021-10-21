Tanzanian universities grapple with lecturer shortage

Mzumbe University Vice Chancellor, Prof Lughano Kusiluka

Mzumbe University Vice Chancellor Prof Lughano Kusiluka.

Photo credit: The Citizen
cit

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:



Universities in Tanzania are grappling with a shortage of qualified lecturers, according to university officials.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.