Tanzanian President orders probe into Kariakoo market fire

Dar es Salaam,

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday ordered security and defense organs to conduct full investigations into the cause of fire that ravaged the country's biggest market in the heart of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Kariakoo market, the busiest and biggest market in the east African nation that contributes substantially to Dar es Salaam's food supply, caught fire on Saturday night, causing devastating destruction.

In her message of sympathy to the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, Amos Makalla, President Hassan said the fire has caused huge losses to traders in the market.

"Apart from accommodating many traders, the Kariakoo market is a business hub for the east African region," she said, adding that the destruction of the market was also a loss to the government.

At the same time, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa visited the market and announced that the government has formed a probe team to investigate the cause of the fire and submit a report within a week.

The premier urged traders at the market to be patient and assured them that their goods are in safe hands.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro, told Xinhua by telephone that there were no casualties as the fire broke out at night when the market was closed.