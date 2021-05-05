Tanzania unveils Covid restrictions, citing fear of variants

Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Travellers entering Tanzania must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in the prior 72 hours to arrival.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by its late leader John Magufuli, a Covid-sceptic who had downplayed the pandemic.

