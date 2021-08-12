Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' Suluhu story

CCM

It was the first time the authorities had slapped such a ban on Uhuru, the paper of Hassan's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Tanzania on Wednesday suspended the newspaper owned by the ruling party for two weeks after it published a "false" story about President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.