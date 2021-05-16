Tanzanian President Suluhu names new DPP, drops anti-graft boss

Zanzibar

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Saturday named Sylvester Anthony Mwakitalu as the country’s new Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

This was announced in her latest appointments which also touched other key national installations.

Mr Mwakitalu replaces former DPP Biswalo Mganga, whom early last week the president appointed a high court judge.

In Saturday’s appointment, Joseph Pande was named the new Deputy DPP, taking over from Edson Athanas Makallo, who is set to be given another assignment.

Mixed fortunes

In an appointment which was full of mixed fortunes, the president appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Salum Rashid Hamdun as the new head of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), taking over from Brigadier General John Mbungo.

President Suluhu also promoted Mr Salum Rashid Hamdun, who was a former Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Ilala, to the rank of commissioner of police. He will be sworn in on May 18 at State House, Dar es Salaam.