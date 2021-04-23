Tanzania's new president Samia Suluhu reaches out to opposition

Samia Suluhu

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu addresses the National Assembly at the Parliament in Dodoma, Tanzania, on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu reached out to the opposition Thursday as she vowed to defend democracy and basic freedoms in the East African country, which had seen a slide into autocratic rule under her predecessor.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.