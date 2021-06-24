Tanzania kept Covid-19 data all long, says official

Tanzania's Deputy Health minister Godwin Mollel

Tanzania's Deputy Health minister Godwin Mollel.

Photo credit: The Citizen | Nation Media Group
cit

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:


Dar es Salaam. A senior Tanzanian government official says the country never stopped keeping track of the Covid-19 pandemic despite hating release of data to the public in May last year.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 741 new cases, 24 deaths

  2. Organ theft case suspended as morgue seeks to exit case

  3. Ethiopian army denies hitting Tigray market with bombs

  4. Tanzania kept Covid-19 data all long - Minister

  5. Court upholds Sonko ouster, Kananu nomination

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.