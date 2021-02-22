Tanzania finally asks citizens to adhere to anti-Covid rules

Tanzanians without masks

People wait in a line at the Kimara bus station without adhering to the rules of social distancing despite the confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Ericky Boniphace | AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Other than the WHO’s public pressure, Catholic bishops in Tanzania, the US Embassy there and the Tanganyika Law Society have been pressing Mr Magufuli to recognise the crisis, even as the country takes its own preventive measures.

Tanzania has finally asked its citizens to adhere to Covid-19 rules, days after the country recorded high-profile deaths that prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to pile pressure for more decisive action against the pandemic.

