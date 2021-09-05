Tanzania bans weekly tabloid Raia Mwema for 30 days

Dar es Salaam,

The Tanzanian government has banned the publication and distribution of Raia Mwema, a weekly tabloid, for 30 days starting September 6, 2021.

A statement issued by the Director of Information Services Gerson Msigwa cited failure to uphold journalistic principles and professionalism for the suspension.

“They have repeatedly been distorting information,” reads the statement.

The decision to ban the tabloid was made in accordance with Section 59(2) of the Information Services Act, 2016, which gives the Minister for Information powers to ban any newspaper.

“With the powers vested in me under section 9 (b) of the Media Services Act No. 12 of 2016, I have decided to suspend for 30 days the licence the publication and distribution of Raia Mwema newspaper from tomorrow, September 06, 2021,” reads the statement.

The statement listed news articles that allegedly violated journalistic principles.

“Raia Mwema issue No.844 of August 21, 2021 published an article with the headline ‘Maumivu mapya 17’ (new 17 pains)” implying that the government is hurting it’s citizens by imposing 17 levies on various works of artist thereby going against section 52 (1) (a), (c), (d) and (e) as well as 54 (1) of the Information Services Act No. 12 of 2016,” said Mr Msigwa.

“Raia Mwema's issue No.853 page 1 and on page 3 and 4 published an article entitled “Hamza wa CCM hatari” (CCM’s Hamza is dangerous), and they sought to convince the public that Hamza was a CCM cadre or leader.

“This could lead to hatred among members and other social groups.”

Mr Msigwa noted that in doing so, the publication had violated its licensing terms, which could significantly make the citizens hate the government.

“Edition No. 853 page 1 and 3 the publication wrote an article entitled ‘DC kizimbani akidaiwa Milioni 100’ (DC in the dock over Sh100 million debt), in this article the headline did not match the content as the DC in reference had already retired.

The Office of the Director of the Information Services Department believes that the punishment will make the tabloid change its ways of operation.

The statement added that Raia Mwema can appeal the decision within 30 days in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Media Services Act No. 12 of 2016.