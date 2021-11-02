Suspected jihadists kill around 10 in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso army

An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of the French Army patrols a rural area during the Bourgou IV operation in northern Burkina Faso along the border with Mali and Niger. The attack took place in the country's north near the border with Niger.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Suspected jihadists killed around 10 civilians in northern Burkina Faso, officials said Tuesday, while four people were suspected to have been kidnapped.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.