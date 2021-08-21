Suspected bandits abduct 63 people in Nigeria

Nigeria Map

Heavily-armed gangs known locally as "bandits" in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Photo credit: File
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Suspected bandits have abducted 63 people in Nigeria’s Zamfara State, in renewed attacks.

