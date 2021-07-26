Suspect dies as Mali probes Assimi Goita's attempted stabbing

Colonel Assimi Goita mali

Colonel Assimi Goita, who is Mali's interim President.

Photo credit: Malik Konate | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The government assured that the suspect’s death will not prevent the investigation, noting preliminary findings indicated the man did not act alone.

The only suspect in an alleged attempted assassination of Mali’s interim President has died, authorities announced on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.