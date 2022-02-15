Sudanese protester killed in crackdown on anti-coup rallies

People march during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration, in the south of Sudan's capital Khartoum. A protester was shot dead Monday, February 14.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

Sudanese security forces shot dead a protester Monday, February 14 in a crackdown on the thousands marching against last year's military coup and the arrest of scores of pro-democracy activists, medics said.

