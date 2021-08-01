Sudan welcomes Algerian initiative for direct meeting on Nile dam

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Sudan has welcomed an Algerian initiative calling for holding a direct meeting between leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on the dam.

Photo credit: Adwa Pictures | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Khartoum

