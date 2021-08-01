Sudan welcomes Algerian initiative for direct meeting on Nile dam

Khartoum

Sudan on Saturday welcomed an Algerian initiative calling for holding a direct meeting between leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to reach a solution for the differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Saturday met in Khartoum with the visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

"The leadership in Sudan has welcomed the Algerian initiative calling for holding a direct meeting between the leaders of the three countries to resolve their differences over the GERD," Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudan's Foreign Minister, said after the meeting.

She said the meeting also reviewed the Libyan file and the role of the neighbouring countries and their cooperation in ensuring peace, security and stability in Libya.

Ramtane Lamamra, for his part, said his meetings with the Chairman of Sudan's sovereign council, the prime minister and foreign minister reviewed bilateral relations with the focus on the current challenges and the contribution of the two countries in facing them.