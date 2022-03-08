Sudan raids offices of probe into 2019 deadly crackdown

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Sudanese security forces have raided the offices of an independent committee probing a 2019 crackdown in which more than 100 demonstrators were killed, the head of the inquiry said Monday.

