Sudan PM Abdallah Hamdok put under house arrest - Media reports

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Agencies  &  AFP

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest on Monday after an unidentified military force occupied his house.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.