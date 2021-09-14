Sudan floods kill over 80 people, official says

Floods in Sudan

A woman walks along a flooded street in Khartoum after torrential rain fell in the Sudanese on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

Floods following heavy rain in Sudan have killed more than 80 people and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes, an official said Monday.

