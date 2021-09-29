Sudan dismantles ISIS terror cell in Khartoum

khartoum

A view of the landmark Corinthia Hotel from the Tuti bridge connecting Sudan's capital Khartoum with the nearby Tuti island. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (1)

By  Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Authorities in Sudan say they have arrested 11 foreign terrorists in a security raid that killed 5 policemen and injured others on Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.