Sudan coup: US threatens to cut off aid

Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags as they take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021.

By  Mawahib Abdallatif  &  Aggrey Mutambo

The US on Monday warned it could cut off more aid to Sudan’s transitional project after the military took over the government and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

