Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power, analysts say

Sudan coup

Sudanese people protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 25, 2021 in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.