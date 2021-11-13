Sudan anti-coup protesters rally as army tightens grip

Sudan protesters

Sudanese opponents of the military coup protest in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, on November 13, 2021.


Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Sudanese security forces on Saturday fired tear gas at anti-coup demonstrators as hundreds rallied in and around the capital, two days after the military sought to tighten its grip by forming a new ruling council.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.