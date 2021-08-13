Sudan and war crimes court inch closer to Darfur trials

Darfur

Sudanese members of the Rapid Support Forces in Umm al-Qura, northwest of Nyala in South Darfur province, on September 23, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Sudan and the International Criminal Court signed a cooperation deal Thursday as one step further towards ex-dictator Omar al-Bashir facing trial for genocide in the Darfur conflict.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.