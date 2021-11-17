Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals: Survey

A malnourished baby. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Nearly 200 young children have died of starvation in hospitals across Ethiopia's Tigray region as malnutrition soars one year after a brutal conflict broke out, according to data collected by local doctors and researchers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.