Speaker warns Tanzanian MPs against parading illegitimate spouses

Dodoma. Job Ndugai, Tanzania's National Assembly Speaker, has told the country's legislators to desist from introducing other people's spouses as their own in parliament.

The Speaker said he had received complaints from members of the public claiming that their husbands and wives were being introduced in parliament as spouses of some MPs.

Tanzania's Special Seats MP Catherine Magige. Photo credit: File | Edwin Mjwahuzi | Nation Media Group

Mr Ndugai’s warning comes about two weeks after Special Seats MP from Arusha region, Catherine Magige, stirred controversy in the country after she stormed the family compound where businessman Kuzula Madoda, who was alleged to be her fiancée, was buried.

Mr Madoda passed away on May 24, 2021 and is survived by his wife, Aziza Msuya, and their children.

While storming the burial ground, Ms Magige's entourage caused chaos as they brought down the gate. They then forcibly laid a wreath of flowers on the deceased’s grave.

CCM reacts

After that drama, several people, including cadres from ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), expressed their disappointment and condemned the move.

A party statement issued by the Ideology and Publicity Secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka on Friday May 28 stated that CCM respects family stability, mutual respect within the community and fostering love in a legitimate family.

"The party is reflecting on the values and principles of the CCM, and examining in detail to take moral action against all those who will be found to be part of the events that created a violation of the constitution, principles and culture of mutual respect built within CCM."