Southern Africa states reject Israel’s admission to AU

Moussa Faki

African Union (AU) Commission Chairman Moussa Faki attends the 32nd Extraordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Addis Ababa on June 21, 2018.

Photo credit: Yonas Tadesse | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Southern African countries have united to oppose the admission of Israel into African Union (AU) as an observer state.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.