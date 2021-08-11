South Sudanese social media influencer hit with jail sentence, $87,000 fine

A High Court in South Sudan court has slapped a prominent but controversial social media personality with a six-month jail sentence and hefty thousand-dollar fine.

Amira Ali, commonly known as Mama Amira on Facebook, has been ordered to pay SS£35,100,000 ($87,000) compensation to an ex-minister for disparaging her family.

Ali, who has 462,000 followers on Facebook, was found guilty for defaming Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng, the former Warrap State Information Minister, via a live Facebook session.

According to Angolie Okumu, the Juba High Court presiding judge, the video of the insults was viewed by 13,000 people.

“The convict must pay the complainant the amount of thirty-five million Pounds ($87,000) as compensation for the damages incurred. And has been sentenced to six months in prison. The court has also fined her 100,000 Pounds ($250),” said Angolie.

On his part, Dr Majak Makoor, the husband of the defamed ex-minister, expressed satisfaction with the final verdict.

Ali, who has been abroad for more than a decade, is mostly known for using social media to attack various personalities.

According to South Sudan’s Penal Code, a person convicted of harming the reputation of another shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or with a fine or with both.

However, she may not serve the jail sentence due to health issues such as a heart condition, high blood pressure and diabetes, the judge said.