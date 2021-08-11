South Sudanese social media influencer hit with jail sentence, $87,000 fine

Gavel

Amira Ali, commonly known as Mama Amira, is mostly known for using social media to attack various South Sudanese personalities.

Photo credit: File

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A High Court in South Sudan court has slapped a prominent but controversial social media personality with a six-month jail sentence and hefty thousand-dollar fine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.