South Sudan President Salva Kiir visits Ethiopia

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. He arrived in Ethiopia on August 26, 2021 on an official visit.

Photo credit: Michael Tewelde | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday on an official visit.

