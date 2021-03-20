South Sudan's Fifth Vice President tests positive for Covid-19

Covid test in Juba

A member of South Sudanese Ministry of Health's Rapid Response Team puts on gloves before taking a man's sample for a Covid-19 test in Juba on April 13, 2020. 

Photo credit: Alex McBride | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The VP, who is currently abroad, urged South Sudanese to remain vigilant in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from the deadly disease.

South Sudan's Fifth Vice President has contracted the novel coronavirus, her press office has confirmed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 12 more deaths raise Kenya's toll to 1,994

  2. Third parties behind row with Somalia, Kenya says

  3. Tanzanians pay their respects to Magufuli

    John Magufuli

  4. Tanzania is in safe hands, says ex-President Kikwete

  5. Mandera speeds up drilling of boreholes to save lives

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.