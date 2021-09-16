South Sudan receives 152,000 Covid vaccine doses from US

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

A medic prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for a clinical trial.
 

Photo credit: Michael Ciaglo | Getty Images North America | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In March this year, South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from Covax – the global initiative to ensure lower-income countries have access to vaccines.
  • However, in May, the country initiated a process to return some of 72,000 vaccine doses after concluding it cannot administer the vaccines before expiry.
  • On July 18, part of South Sudan’s second Covid-19 AstraZeneca consignment expired.

South Sudan on Tuesday received 152,950 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses from the US, Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei confirmed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.