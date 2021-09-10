South Sudan President sacks foreign minister Beatrice Khamisa

South Sudan President Salva Kiir

South Sudan President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from State House in Juba on September 15, 2015.


Photo credit: Charles Atiki Lomodong | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Juba,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.