South Sudan President sacks foreign minister Beatrice Khamisa

Juba,

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired his foreign minister Beatrice Khamisa Wani, replacing her with Mayiik Ayii Deng who once served as minister for presidential affairs.

Khamisa, who was appointed last year when the transitional unity government was formed, was relieved of her duties through a presidential decree Thursday evening aired on state broadcaster South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

No reasons were given for the sacking of the foreign minister.

South Sudanese parties including the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-In-opposition (SPLM/A-IO) led by now First Vice President Riek Machar are implementing the 2018 revitalized peace deal signed in Ethiopia to end more than six years of conflict.