South Sudan’s President Kiir revokes appointment of 35 MPs

Juba

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has revoked the appointment of 35 lawmakers to the Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly before they took oath of office.

The 35 MPs, mostly from Kiir’s Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM), were appointed in May to take part in the new legislative assembly as stipulated in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

The president revoked the appointments through a presidential decree issued at the weekend, but he did not give reasons for their dismissal.

Among those that lost their seats are Abu Lasuba, Huda Michael Laila Daudi, Gowan John Elias, Suzy Anthony Juma all from Central Equatoria State.

Others are Chol Paul Pawel, Nyang Chol Duor, James Guot Pur from Jonglei State and Deng Arop Kuol from Abyei Administrative Area.

In Unity state, Mary Paul Ngundeng, Innocent Lazarus Latjor, and Simon Gatluak Pech Dak from SPLM and Peter Gatkuoth Thot Pakam of SSOA lost their positions.

President Kiir issued a new list of appointees who are scheduled to be sworn in on July 9 during the Independence Day celebration.

Kiir also reconstituted the Council of States to make the accomplishment of Revitalized Transitional Legislature complete as stipulated in the peace deal.