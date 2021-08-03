South Sudan's MPs sworn in after months of delays

South Sudan

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (right) and his former deputy turned rebel leader Riek Machar shake hands as they make a last peace deal at the 33rd Extraordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Addis Ababa, on September 12, 2018.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Representatives from Other Political Parties (OPP) were not sworn in as planned. This was after President Salva Kiir revoked the list of appointed OPP members. He did not give a reason for this decision.

South Sudan appointed members of parliament on Monday took oath of office after their swearing-in was delayed for months as leaders sought to complete the reconstitution of the national legislature as stipulated in the 2018 peace agreement.   

