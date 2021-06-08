South African woman gives birth to 10 babies, breaks Guinness record

South Africans Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her husband Teboho Tsotetsi, who were blessed with a Guinness World Record 10 babies.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Pretoria delivered pre-term at a hospital in the South African capital.

A South African woman on Monday gave birth to 10 babies, breaking the Guinness World Record previously held by Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

