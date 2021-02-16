South African minister criticised for saying 'an educated man won't rape'

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

Cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) have been on the increase in South Africa.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

South Africa's education minister Angie Motshekga came under fire on Monday for saying that educated men do not commit rape, as the country struggles to grapple with a scourge of violence against women.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.