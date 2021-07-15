South African government asks for 25,000 troops to curb unrest

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer steps on the arm of a suspected looter as a man hits another man with an iron bar at the Bara Mall in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on July 13, 2021. 


Photo credit: Emmanuel Croset |  AFP

By  AFP

The South African government on Wednesday sought to deploy around 25,000 troops to curb unrest, now in its sixth straight day, amid fears of food and fuel shortages as disruption to farming, manufacturing and oil refining began to bite.

