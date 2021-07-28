South Africa will send 1,495 troops to Mozambique to fight jihadists

President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech in Cape Town on May 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

South Africa will send 1,495 troops to Mozambique to help the country battle jihadist militants wreaking havoc in the north of the gas-rich nation, parliament said Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.