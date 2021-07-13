South Africa unrest death toll rises to 32

Southeastern KwaZulu-Natal -- Zuma's home region -- is the epicentre of the unrest.

By  AFP

A further 22 people have died during unrest raging in South Africa, a provincial official said on Tuesday, taking the national death toll from days of violence to 32.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Burundi president in DRC for a three-day state visit

  2. Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

  3. Police arrest LSK President Nelson Havi

  4. US urges Ethiopian unity after criticising election

  5. Opposition parties urged to unite

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.