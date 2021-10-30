South Africa to offer Covid jabs at polling stations

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

South Africa said Friday it will set up 1,000 vaccination sites at selected polling stations during next week's local government elections to offer voters a chance to get a shot after casting ballots.

