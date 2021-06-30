South Africa to check mental status of woman behind 10-baby saga

South Africans Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her husband Teboho Tsotetsi.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

South African authorities say they are assessing the mental health of the woman who claimed she gave birth to 10 babies, a story that officials now say was a tall tale.

