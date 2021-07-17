South Africa says disorder culprits sought 'insurrection'

Free Zuma protests

A man carries looted goods outside a liquor store at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto, southwest of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Guilem Sartorio | AFP

By  AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said those behind a week-long spree of violence and pillaging that has shocked South Africa sought a "popular insurrection", as the unrest death toll reached 212.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Djibouti, Ethiopia to launch second electricity link to boost trade

  2. PRIME How DP outwitted ‘Deep State’ in poll

  3. PRIME Small-margin win in Kiambaa a problem for DP

  4. Devolution summit attendees 'must be fully vaccinated'

  5. Ethiopia urged to end arbitrary arrests of Tigrayans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.