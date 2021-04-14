South Africa's Zuma told to suggest own sentence in contempt case

South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to suggest what sentence he should be given if found guilty of contempt of court, in a marked deviation from the standard rule book. 

