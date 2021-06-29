Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

South Africa's 'Biking Bandits' reclaim Soweto streets

Bike bandits

A member of the Biking Bandits dances while they take a break during the "Homies Night Ride" in Soweto on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Emmanuel Croset | AFP

By  AFP

Letting out exhilarated howls in the light of a full moon, young cyclists barrel down a steep hill on their "fixie" bikes, sound bars blaring out music, in South Africa's Soweto township.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.