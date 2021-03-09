South Africa's ANC leaders meet defiant Zuma over graft hearing

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The South African ruling party's top leaders held talks with scandal-tainted ex-president Jacob Zuma on Monday to discuss his defiance of a court order to testify in a corruption hearing, the party said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.